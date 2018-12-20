Here & Now
Democratic Sen. Jack Reed Weighs In On U.S. Troop Withdrawal From Syria
President Trump is defending his decision to pull all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, even as members of his own party express deep concerns that it will destabilize the region further.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed (@SenJackReed), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
This segment aired on December 20, 2018.
