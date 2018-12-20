Here & Now
White House Pushes Back On MLB Deal To Streamline Cuban Players' Entry05:53Play
Major League Baseball has struck a deal with its counterpart in Cuba that would allow Cuban players to more easily enter professional leagues in the U.S. and Canada. The Trump administration is resisting. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on December 20, 2018.
