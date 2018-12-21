Here & Now
Looking for a book to give as a gift? Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets some suggestions from Petra Mayer (@petramatic) of NPR Books.
Recommendations From The Segment
- "The Smithsonian Collection of Newspaper Comics," edited by Bill Blackbeard, Martin Williams, foreword by John Canaday
- "Beauty: A Retelling of the Story of Beauty and the Beast," by Robin McKinley
- "Circe," by Madeline Miller
- "Washington Black: A novel," by Esi Edugyan
- "Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island," by Earl Swift
- "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup," by John Carreyrou
Additional Recommendations
- "Ralph Steadman's Extinct Boids," by Ralph Steadman
- "The Hero and the Crown," by Robin McKinley
- "The Blue Sword," by Robin McKinley
- "Auto Biography: A Classic Car, An Outlaw Motorhead, and 57 Years of the American Dream," by Earl Swift
- "Emergency Contact," by Mary H.K. Choi
- "Children of Blood and Bone," by Tomi Adeyemi
- "The Kiss Quotient," by Helen Hoang
- "Spinning Silver: A Novel," by Naomi Novik
- "Bloody Rose (The Band)," by Nicholas Eames
- "Record of a Spaceborn Few (Wayfarers)," by Becky Chambers
This segment aired on December 21, 2018.
