Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned Thursday night after clashing with President Trump over the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and after two years of deep disagreements over the country's role in the world.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, and Jason Dempsey (@Jason_K_Dempsey), senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.