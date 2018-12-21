Here & Now
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering After Surgery For Early Stage Lung Cancer03:45Play
Doctors performed a lobectomy on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital in New York. The 85-year-old Supreme Court justice, who was diagnosed with early stage lung cancer after a fall in November, has a good prognosis to make a full recovery. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg).
This segment aired on December 21, 2018.
