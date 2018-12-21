Here & Now
Hemp Farmer Says He'll Expand His Operation Thanks To New Farm Bill05:51Play
President Trump signed into law on Thursday a $867 billion farm bill that includes provisions to legalize the industrial production of hemp.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with William Shipley, who farms dairy and tobacco in Tennessee and Virginia. He grew 10 acres of hemp under a Tennessee state pilot program this year, and plans to expand his hemp operation in 2019 under the new farm bill.
This segment aired on December 21, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news