Hemp Farmer Says He'll Expand His Operation Thanks To New Farm Bill05:51
December 21, 2018
In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, hemp plants tower above researchers who tend to them at a research farm in Lexington, Ky. (Bruce Schreiner/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Aug. 13, 2015, file photo, hemp plants tower above researchers who tend to them at a research farm in Lexington, Ky. (Bruce Schreiner/AP)

President Trump signed into law on Thursday a $867 billion farm bill that includes provisions to legalize the industrial production of hemp.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with William Shipley, who farms dairy and tobacco in Tennessee and Virginia. He grew 10 acres of hemp under a Tennessee state pilot program this year, and plans to expand his hemp operation in 2019 under the new farm bill.

This segment aired on December 21, 2018.

