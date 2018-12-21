Jim Mattis resigned Thursday night as secretary of defense, following President Trump's decision to pull 7,000 troops out of Afghanistan and withdraw all American forces — around 2,000 troops — from Syria.

Mattis disagreed with both of those troop decisions, writing in his resignation letter to Trump, "We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances."

Chuck Hagel, who served as defense secretary from 2013 to 2015 under the Obama administration, says he "absolutely" would have resigned if faced with similar circumstances.

"I don't think Jim had any choice, if he was going to salvage his reputation and everything that he has worked for and stood for his entire life," Hagel tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd. "I don't think he wanted to continue to be an enabler of President Trump."

A nuanced discussion about American objectives in Syria and Afghanistan is one that's overdue and worth having, Hagel says, but Trump's decision to remove troops so abruptly is the wrong way to spark it.

"I'm one who thinks that we need a good examination ... of what we're doing there and why we're there. But not the way President Trump has done it," he says. "The way he's done it is very dangerous."

Interview Highlights

On his reaction reading Mattis' resignation letter

"I think Secretary Mattis' letter is exactly the right kind of letter, because it is not only a gentleman's resignation letter, but it makes the points that I think are really critical here — in foreign policy, our alliances, our relationships around the world, how they're interconnected, how the world order is important, it is relevant to our security. In fact, I read Secretary Mattis' letter twice ... I think it's just an excellent summary of our priorities and where we should be, and a reminder of who we are.

"He understands — and I think most of us who have served in government and have had that privilege — that our government is not a one-man show. It's about many, many factors and interests and consequences of actions, and consequences of inaction. I think the secretary had no option to do other than to resign, and I sure would have resigned."