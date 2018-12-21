It's Not Just Amazon: Retailers Launch Quick-Delivery Options03:40
December 21, 2018Updated Dec 24, 2018 9:37 AM
  • Sam Harnett, KQED
The holidays are upon us, which means you might be scrambling to order some last-minute gifts online. But that doesn't just mean Amazon anymore. But are companies investing too much in delivery because of overblown fears about how online shopping will kill brick-and-mortar retail? KQED's Sam Harnett (@SamWHarnett) reports.

This segment aired on December 24, 2018.

