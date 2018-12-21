As superhero movies dominate at the box office, TV shows are struggling to keep up. The CW's "Elseworlds," which ties together "Arrow," "The Flash" and "Supergirl," offers an example of how superheroes can succeed on the small screen by balancing action scenes with moments of levity and character exploration. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans).