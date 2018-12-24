Here & Now
Looking Back On A Tumultuous Year In World News With CNN's Christiane Amanpour
From Saudi Arabia to Russia to China, 2018 saw the U.S. at odds with allies and rivals alike. The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal sparked diplomatic crises, while a historic summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea marked a pause in escalating tensions over nuclear weapons.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson rounds up the year in world news with CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour).
- Here's our look back at 2018's top domestic stories with "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor
This segment aired on December 24, 2018.
