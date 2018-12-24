Looking Back On A Tumultuous Year In World News With CNN's Christiane Amanpour10:52
December 24, 2018
Christiane Amanpour speaks with attendees at the Committee to Protect Journalists' annual International Press Freedom Awards on Nov. 15, 2017 in New York City. (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images for CPJ)MoreCloseclosemore
Christiane Amanpour speaks with attendees at the Committee to Protect Journalists' annual International Press Freedom Awards on Nov. 15, 2017 in New York City. (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images for CPJ)

From Saudi Arabia to Russia to China, 2018 saw the U.S. at odds with allies and rivals alike. The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal sparked diplomatic crises, while a historic summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea marked a pause in escalating tensions over nuclear weapons.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson rounds up the year in world news with CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour).

This segment aired on December 24, 2018.

