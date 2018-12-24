Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Christmas Music Old And New19:21Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with one of his favorite childhood DJs, Mike Haile (@mitmradio) of WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, about favorite holiday tunes.
Music From The Segment
John Legend, "Merry Christmas Baby/Give Love On Christmas Day"
Gene Autry, "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"
Pentatonix, "Where Are You, Christmas?"
Michael Bublé, "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas"
Eric Clapton, "Christmas Tears"
Mariah Carey, "All I Want For Christmas Is You"
The Ronettes, "Sleigh Ride"
Dan Fogelberg, "Same Old Lang Syne"
Alvin and the Chipmunks, "The Chipmunk Song/Christmas Don't Be Late"
This segment aired on December 24, 2018.
