The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped another 200 points when markets opened Monday morning, following its sharpest weekly drop since 2008 last week. The numbers come as the government enters day three of a partial shutdown, and President Trump has reportedly been asking his advisers whether he has the authority to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."