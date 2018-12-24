Here & Now
What does it take to be a United Nations language interpreter? One former interpreter, who did the job for 22 years, says speed is key when conducting high-stakes translations between delegates and other notable figures. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson learns more about the job from Lynn Visson, who worked with politicians like former President Jimmy Carter.
This segment aired on December 24, 2018.
