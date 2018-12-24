A Second Chance For Students Who Don't Finish High School05:00
December 24, 2018
  • Stella Chavez, KERA
Perhaps the hardest part of being a high school teacher is seeing students drop out or fail to graduate. But sometimes, students and teachers get a second chance. KERA's Stella Chavez (@stellamchavez) reports.

This story is part of the project "What My Students Taught Me," a collaboration between Texas public radio stations and the Columbia Journalism School.

This segment aired on December 24, 2018.

