A Second Chance For Students Who Don't Finish High School05:00Play
Perhaps the hardest part of being a high school teacher is seeing students drop out or fail to graduate. But sometimes, students and teachers get a second chance. KERA's Stella Chavez (@stellamchavez) reports.
This story is part of the project "What My Students Taught Me," a collaboration between Texas public radio stations and the Columbia Journalism School.
This segment aired on December 24, 2018.
