'Let's Not Forget About Love': Jason Mraz On Staying Upbeat In Climate Of Divisiveness
Pop singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is taking a much-deserved break from his "Good Vibes" tour, after performing across the U.S. over the past six months. He returns to the tour stage in Europe in February. We revisit a conversation Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson had with Mraz (@jason_mraz) in August the release of his latest album, "Know."
This segment aired on December 25, 2018.
