As we end 2018, we're listening back to some of our favorite stories this year. On Monday, we heard the first part of our story about Daniel Grossman, a childhood friend of Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson who's now a doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. A mountain biking accident left Grossman paralyzed starting a few inches above his bellybutton. He has had to relearn how to do basic things, like lifting himself — or "transferring" — from his bed into his wheelchair.