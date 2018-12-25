After Accident, Paralyzed ER Doctor Adjusts To Life In A Wheelchair10:30
December 25, 2018
As we end 2018, we're listening back to some of our favorite stories this year. On Monday, we heard the first part of our story about Daniel Grossman, a childhood friend of Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson who's now a doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. A mountain biking accident left Grossman paralyzed starting a few inches above his bellybutton. He has had to relearn how to do basic things, like lifting himself — or "transferring" — from his bed into his wheelchair.

