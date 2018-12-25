'Closeness Of The Community' Helps Pittsburgh Cope After Synagogue Shooting10:45
December 25, 2018
A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)
A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Nearly two months after a gunman ambushed worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, the community of Squirrel Hill is still mourning the 11 people killed.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks back in with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald (@ACE_Fitzgerald), who earlier described how the city came together in the days after the shooting.

This segment aired on December 25, 2018.

