Nearly two months after a gunman ambushed worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, the community of Squirrel Hill is still mourning the 11 people killed.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks back in with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald (@ACE_Fitzgerald), who earlier described how the city came together in the days after the shooting.
This segment aired on December 25, 2018.
