Millions of kids are playing with new toys this Christmas Day. The National Retail Foundation estimates that the average American spent about $637 on holiday presents last year — the lion's share on toys and electronics.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Matt Townsend (@matt_townsend), who covers the toy industry for Bloomberg, about where those toys come from and how the industry is doing ahead of the new year.
This segment aired on December 25, 2018.
