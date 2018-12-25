The Year In Science, From Genetically Modified Babies To NASA's InSight Lander09:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 25, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
He Jiankui speaks during an interview at a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province in October. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
He Jiankui speaks during an interview at a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province in October. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR science correspondent Joe Palca (@joesbigidea) about some of the year's biggest science stories: gene-edited babies born in China, a new probe landing on Mars, lava flowing on Hawaii and some alarming reports about climate change.

This segment aired on December 25, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news