Here & Now
The Year In Science, From Genetically Modified Babies To NASA's InSight Lander09:46Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR science correspondent Joe Palca (@joesbigidea) about some of the year's biggest science stories: gene-edited babies born in China, a new probe landing on Mars, lava flowing on Hawaii and some alarming reports about climate change.
This segment aired on December 25, 2018.
Related:
- Chinese Scientist Says He's First To Create Genetically Modified Babies Using CRISPR
- After Hurtling Through Space For 6 Months, NASA's InSight Makes Landing On Mars
- Climate Change Is Already Hurting U.S. Communities, Federal Report Says
- Stephen Hawking's Death 'A Loss For All Of Us,' Friend And Fellow Physicist Says
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news