Catholic Seminary Abuse Victim Awaits Action From Denver Archdiocese
December 26, 2018
  • Allison Sherry, Colorado Public Radio
The ongoing clergy sex abuse scandal goes beyond parish churches — it also includes seminaries, the schools that train priests. Allison Sherry (@AllisonSherry) of Colorado Public Radio reports on one former seminarian who, two decades after being abused by a priest, is still waiting for church leaders to give him closure.

This segment aired on December 26, 2018.

