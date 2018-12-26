Here & Now
Catholic Seminary Abuse Victim Awaits Action From Denver Archdiocese05:53Play
The ongoing clergy sex abuse scandal goes beyond parish churches — it also includes seminaries, the schools that train priests. Allison Sherry (@AllisonSherry) of Colorado Public Radio reports on one former seminarian who, two decades after being abused by a priest, is still waiting for church leaders to give him closure.
This segment aired on December 26, 2018.
