Russia said Israeli missile strikes in Syria threatened two civilians Tuesday night. Syrian state media reported the strikes hit an arms depot near the capital of Damascus. Israel has not commented on the activity, but there have been reports the Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement was targeted. Israel considers Iran and Hezbollah to pose a particularly dangerous threat to its security. Host Peter O'Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@drjimwalshmit), who works at MIT's Security Studies Program.