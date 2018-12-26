A recent national survey asked lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students whether their school offered sex education that was inclusive of their experiences and identities. Fewer than one in 10 said yes, and nearly a quarter of those surveyed reported receiving no sex ed at all. That may be because only half of all states actually require schools teach sex ed in the first place. In Illinois, state law may prevent schools from teaching sex ed that is inclusive of those identities, Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines (@LeeVGaines) reports.