The markets opened slightly higher Wednesday morning as they tried to make up ground for a dismal December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 3 percent Monday after Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin released a statement that failed to calm the markets. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner.
This segment aired on December 26, 2018.
