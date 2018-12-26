Stock Markets Struggle To Rebound After Dismal Christmas Eve03:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

The markets opened slightly higher Wednesday morning as they tried to make up ground for a dismal December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 3 percent Monday after Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin released a statement that failed to calm the markets. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner.

This segment aired on December 26, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news