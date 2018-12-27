Pritzker Prize Winner Balkrishna Doshi Says Architecture 'Is Almost Like Clothing'11:07
December 27, 2018
Architect Balkrishna Doshi is renowned in his field for work that reconciles the flow of space inside traditional Indian temples with the design principles of modernists Louis Kahn and Le Corbusier, who he calls his "gurus." We revisit a conversation Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson had with Doshi in March after he became the first Indian to win architecture's highest honor, the Pritzker Prize.

