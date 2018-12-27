Here & Now
Indonesia Raises Alert Level Again For Volcano That Triggered Tsunami Killing At Least 43003:45Play
Indonesian authorities raised the alert level again for the volcano that triggered a devastating tsunami Saturday, killing at least 430 people and displacing more than 20,000. Flights are being rerouted and residents evacuated, all during the 14th anniversary of the country's worst tsunami in modern times.
Janine Krippner (@janinekrippner), a volcanologist at Concord University in West Virginia, joins Here & Now's Robin Young.
This segment aired on December 27, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news