Border Patrol At 'Breaking Point' After Second Migrant Child's Death06:11
December 27, 2018
It is day six of the partial government shutdown over funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the Trump administration is under renewed pressure after the death of an 8-year-old boy in federal custody on Christmas Eve. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo), anchor and correspondent at Univision.

This segment aired on December 27, 2018.

