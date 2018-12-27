Here & Now
Border Patrol At 'Breaking Point' After Second Migrant Child's Death06:11Play
It is day six of the partial government shutdown over funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the Trump administration is under renewed pressure after the death of an 8-year-old boy in federal custody on Christmas Eve. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo), anchor and correspondent at Univision.
This segment aired on December 27, 2018.
