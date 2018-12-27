If you are even close to retirement you have probably received one of those postcards inviting you to a free steak dinner at a local restaurant or hotel to learn about investment opportunities. But New York Times "Your Money" columnist Ron Lieber warns consumers should talk with trusted financial planners before agreeing to buy the financial products offered at these events. As with many pitches that seem too good to be true, Lieber (@RonLieber) says these are not always what they purport to be. He joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the potential pitfalls.