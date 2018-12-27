Here & Now
Recapping The Top Sports Stories Of 2018
This year was a big one for sports. From Lebron James saying goodbye to Cleveland (again), to the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing sports gambling — Hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson recap 2018's top stories with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on December 27, 2018.
