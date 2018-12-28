Lady Gaga, Thomasin McKenzie Shine In Breakout Year For Women In Film10:55
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 28, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Lady Gaga as Ally in the drama "A Star Is Born." (Clay Enos/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)MoreCloseclosemore
Lady Gaga as Ally in the drama "A Star Is Born." (Clay Enos/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

From Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born" to KiKi Layne in "If Beale Street Could Talk," 2018 was a very good year for women in film. Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr (@tyburr) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about some of his favorite female performances of 2018.

Recommendations From The Segment

  • "If Beale Street Could Talk"
  • "Leave No Trace"
  • "A Star Is Born"
  • "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
  • "Eighth Grade"
  • "The Favourite"
  • "Shoplifters"
  • "Roma"
  • "Skate Kitchen"
  • "Madeline's Madeline"

This segment aired on December 28, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news