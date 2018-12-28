Here & Now
Lady Gaga, Thomasin McKenzie Shine In Breakout Year For Women In Film10:55Play
From Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born" to KiKi Layne in "If Beale Street Could Talk," 2018 was a very good year for women in film. Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr (@tyburr) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about some of his favorite female performances of 2018.
- Here are Burr's picks for best movies of 2018
Recommendations From The Segment
- "If Beale Street Could Talk"
- "Leave No Trace"
- "A Star Is Born"
- "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
- "Eighth Grade"
- "The Favourite"
- "Shoplifters"
- "Roma"
- "Skate Kitchen"
- "Madeline's Madeline"
This segment aired on December 28, 2018.
