December 28, 2018
  • Kathryn Palmer, KBIA
This December 1938 photo shows Lloyd Gaines, a young black American, who applied to University of Missouri's law school and was denied admission. He carried his case to the Supreme Court, and in its decision the high court ruled that Gaines is to be admitted into the institution. (AP Photo)MoreCloseclosemore
This year marks the 80th anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the University of Missouri School of Law. The court said the school violated the Constitution when it rejected Lloyd Gaines' application because he was black. But soon after the ruling, Gaines went missing. Kathryn Palmer (@kathrynbpalmer) of KBIA reports on Gaines' legacy.

This segment aired on December 28, 2018.

