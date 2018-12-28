Here & Now
80 Years On, Mystery Of Supreme Court Plaintiff In College Desegregation Case Remains07:06Play
This year marks the 80th anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the University of Missouri School of Law. The court said the school violated the Constitution when it rejected Lloyd Gaines' application because he was black. But soon after the ruling, Gaines went missing. Kathryn Palmer (@kathrynbpalmer) of KBIA reports on Gaines' legacy.
This segment aired on December 28, 2018.
