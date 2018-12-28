In Pakistan, Female Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Halting Militant Attack03:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 28, 2018
  • Diaa Hadid, NPR
TwitterfacebookEmail

Female police officer Suhai Talpur has emerged as a hero in Pakistan after she led a mission against militants attacking the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Now she's one of the few Pakistani women recommended for one of the country's highest honors. NPR international correspondent Diaa Hadid (@diaahadid) reports.

This segment aired on December 28, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news