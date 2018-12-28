Here & Now
In Pakistan, Female Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Halting Militant Attack03:46Play
Female police officer Suhai Talpur has emerged as a hero in Pakistan after she led a mission against militants attacking the Chinese consulate in Karachi. Now she's one of the few Pakistani women recommended for one of the country's highest honors. NPR international correspondent Diaa Hadid (@diaahadid) reports.
This segment aired on December 28, 2018.
