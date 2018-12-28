Social Media Buzz: Shutdown Stories; New York 'Alien Invasion'05:27
December 28, 2018
With no resolution in sight, it appears the partial government shutdown may continue into the New Year, and people have been taking to social media to share their thoughts. Meanwhile, New Yorkers have been taking to the internet with their own creative explanations for what caused a blue light in the sky Thursday night. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.

