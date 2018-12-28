Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Shutdown Stories; New York 'Alien Invasion'05:27Play
With no resolution in sight, it appears the partial government shutdown may continue into the New Year, and people have been taking to social media to share their thoughts. Meanwhile, New Yorkers have been taking to the internet with their own creative explanations for what caused a blue light in the sky Thursday night. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on December 28, 2018.
