Here & Now
Syrian Military Enters Kurdish-Held Town Amid Turkish Threats03:46Play
Syria's military says it has taken control of the Kurdish-held town of Manbij for the first time in six years. The U.S.-backed Kurdish militia that has controlled the city invited the government troops ahead of an expected Turkish offensive. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR international correspondent Ruth Sherlock (@Rsherlock).
This segment aired on December 28, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news