Here & Now
#AgTwitter Gives Farmers And Ranchers A Handle To Fight Isolation03:46Play
Farming can be a difficult profession — it's vulnerable to the weather, fluctuating crop prices and trade wars. There are high rates of depression and suicide among American farmers and ranchers. But now there's a place they can go for support: the hashtag #AgTwitter. Maggie Mullen (@maggiemlln) of Wyoming Public Radio reports.
This story comes via the Mountain West News Bureau.
This segment aired on December 31, 2018.
