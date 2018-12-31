#AgTwitter Gives Farmers And Ranchers A Handle To Fight Isolation03:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 31, 2018
  • Maggie Mullen, Wyoming Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

Farming can be a difficult profession — it's vulnerable to the weather, fluctuating crop prices and trade wars. There are high rates of depression and suicide among American farmers and ranchers. But now there's a place they can go for support: the hashtag #AgTwitter. Maggie Mullen (@maggiemlln) of Wyoming Public Radio reports.

This story comes via the Mountain West News Bureau.

This segment aired on December 31, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news