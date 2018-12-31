Here & Now
The markets were set to open slightly higher on the last day of trading in 2018. It was a remarkable year for the markets — one that saw bull-market records in September and massive swings in December. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment aired on December 31, 2018.
