When Probation Got Too Expensive, One Man Chose To Go Back To Prison05:02
December 31, 2018
  • Courtney Collins, KERA
Most people see prison as a last resort. But for some who have been incarcerated and are struggling financially, spending time behind bars is a choice — something they opt into when probation gets too expensive. Courtney Collins (@courtneylc82) of KERA tells the story of one man who traded his freedom for the promise of a clean slate.

This segment aired on December 31, 2018.

