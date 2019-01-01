California Starts Off New Year With Batch Of New Laws10:48
January 01, 2019
From police transparency to the #MeToo movement in the workplace to decreasing the use of plastic straws, a slew of new laws take effect in California on Tuesday. Could some of them make their way to other states? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Ben Adler (@adlerben), capitol bureau chief for Capital Public Radio in Sacramento.

This segment aired on January 1, 2019.

