Here & Now
California Starts Off New Year With Batch Of New Laws10:48Play
From police transparency to the #MeToo movement in the workplace to decreasing the use of plastic straws, a slew of new laws take effect in California on Tuesday. Could some of them make their way to other states? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Ben Adler (@adlerben), capitol bureau chief for Capital Public Radio in Sacramento.
This segment aired on January 1, 2019.
