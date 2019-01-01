When the Democratic Republic of Congo plunged into civil war more than two decades ago, tens of thousands of people fled into neighboring African countries and some made it all the way to the U.S. Among them were Francois Elize and Iluta Shabani, who are now students at Margaret Long Wisdom High School in Houston.

They both play soccer for Houston's reVision, a team comprised of African immigrants that helps refugees integrate into the community.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Elize and Iluta, and their coach, Charles Rotramel, about the team.