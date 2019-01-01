Here & Now
Kim Jong Un Discusses Denuclearization, Trump, Sanctions In New Year's Message05:43Play
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday he hopes to extend his high-stakes nuclear summit with President Trump into 2019, but also warned Washington not to test North Koreans' patience with sanctions. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jean Lee (@newsjean), director of the Center for Korean History and Public Policy at the Wilson Center.
This segment aired on January 1, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news