NASA's New Horizons Flies By Ultima Thule, 4 Billion Miles From Earth03:14
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 01, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

About 33 minutes past midnight, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft passed close to the mysterious object Ultima Thule, a billion miles past Pluto and 4 billion miles from Earth. It's the farthest object ever explored by humanity. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine.

This segment aired on January 1, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news