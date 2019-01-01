Here & Now
NASA's New Horizons Flies By Ultima Thule, 4 Billion Miles From Earth03:14Play
About 33 minutes past midnight, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft passed close to the mysterious object Ultima Thule, a billion miles past Pluto and 4 billion miles from Earth. It's the farthest object ever explored by humanity. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Kelly Beatty (@NightSkyGuy), senior editor at Sky & Telescope magazine.
This segment aired on January 1, 2019.
