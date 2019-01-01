Report: Parkland Shooting Response Failures 'Cost Children Their Lives'09:44
January 01, 2019
A general view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as staff and teachers prepare for the return of students in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 27, 2018. (Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images)
Failures by the Broward County Sheriff's Office and school district cost children their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That's according to a detailed timeline, published by The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, of the shooting that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14, 2018.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Sun-Sentinel reporter Stephen Hobbs (@bystephenhobbs) about the findings.

This segment aired on January 1, 2019.

