Failures by the Broward County Sheriff's Office and school district cost children their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That's according to a detailed timeline, published by The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, of the shooting that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14, 2018.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Sun-Sentinel reporter Stephen Hobbs (@bystephenhobbs) about the findings.
This segment aired on January 1, 2019.
