In Utah, it was the first New Year's Eve with a new drunken driving law that makes it illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol level of 0.05 or higher. That's lower than the 0.08 standard the state had before. The new limit, backed by the National Transportation Safety Board, may pave the way for other states.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Salt Lake Tribune columnist Robert Gehrke (@RobertGehrke), who says research doesn't back up supporters' claims the new limit will save lives.