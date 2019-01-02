Here & Now
Family 'Deeply Concerned' About American Arrested In Russia For Alleged Espionage04:18Play
The family of an American man accused of espionage in Russia says they are "deeply concerned" about his safety. Paul Whelan, a former Marine, was arrested in Moscow on Friday. His brother says he was there for a wedding. The U.S. has said they await further explanation from Russian officials. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR's Greg Myre (@gregmyre1).
This segment aired on January 2, 2019.
