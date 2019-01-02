The Connection Between Breast Cancer And Dragon Boat Racing10:53
January 02, 2019
  • Martin Kessler, Only A Game
About 3,500 athletes from over a dozen countries went to Florence, Italy, this past July to compete in an international sporting event. The athletes were all breast cancer survivors, and the sport was dragon boat racing. So, what's the connection between an ancient Chinese competition and breast cancer? Martin Kessler (@MartinKessler91) from NPR's Only A Game fill us in.

 

This segment aired on January 2, 2019.

