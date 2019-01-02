Here & Now
Congressional Leaders Meet With Trump As Government Shutdown Drags On10:50Play
Democrat and radio host Bill Press (@bpshow) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Lisa Mullins, with President Trump and congressional leaders set to meet at the White House to try and hammer out a compromise to end the partial government shutdown, which is now in its 12th day.
This segment aired on January 2, 2019.
