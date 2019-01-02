Franconia College: Attempt At Utopia, Or Unwelcome Counterculture Outpost?05:46
January 02, 2019
  • Robert Garrova, NHPR
In the 1960s and '70s, a group of educators and students undertook an experiment in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. For some, it was an attempt at utopia. But for some fearful outsiders, it was an unwelcome outpost for the counterculture of the time. New Hampshire Public Radio's Robert Garrova (@robertgarrova) takes us back to Franconia College, the state's liberal arts sanctuary that's all but lost to time.

Franconia College students gather for a group photo in 1972. (Chester Ludlow/Courtesy of Franconia College Reminder)
Franconia College students gather for a group photo in 1972. (Chester Ludlow/Courtesy of Franconia College Reminder)

This segment aired on January 2, 2019.

