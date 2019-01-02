On day 12 of the government shutdown, national parks across the country are seeing the impact.

While parks have stayed open during the shutdown, with some emergency workers and rangers still working, much of the parks staff are not there, meaning there is no one to clean bathrooms, empty the trash, enforce rules or collect entrance fees. At Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California, campgrounds were closed Wednesday after some of the vault toilets, which do not flush, reached capacity.

Dozens of volunteers have stepped in to help clean bathrooms and get rid of trash, including John Lauretig, a retired law enforcement ranger at the park and executive director of the non-profit Friends of Joshua Tree National Park.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Lauretig and John Garder, senior budget director of the non-profit National Parks Conservation Association, an advocacy group aimed at protecting the national parks.