Here & Now
Netflix Caves To Saudi Arabia, Pulls Comedy Episode Critical Of Crown Prince03:36Play
Netflix has pulled an episode of Hasan Minhaj's "Patriot Act" in which the comedian is critical of Saudi Arabia and their cover-up of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder. According to Saudi Arabia, the episode violated an anti-cyber crime law. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).
This segment aired on January 2, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news