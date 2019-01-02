Netflix Caves To Saudi Arabia, Pulls Comedy Episode Critical Of Crown Prince03:36
January 02, 2019
Netflix has pulled an episode of Hasan Minhaj's "Patriot Act" in which the comedian is critical of Saudi Arabia and their cover-up of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder. According to Saudi Arabia, the episode violated an anti-cyber crime law. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WBUR business reporter Callum Borchers (@callumborchers).

