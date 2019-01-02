Here & Now
North Carolina Congressional Seat To Stay Vacant Amid Vote-Tampering Scandal04:58Play
A new class of lawmakers will be sworn into Congress on Thursday, but the seat representing North Carolina's 9th Congressional District will be left empty as more evidence of a vote-tampering scheme emerges. The state's board of elections declined to certify Republican Mark Harris' win, citing "claims of irregularities and fraudulent activities," and set a hearing on the election fraud scandal for Jan. 11. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs (@rustyjacobsWUNC).
This segment aired on January 2, 2019.
