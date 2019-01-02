As organizers prepare for another Women's March later this month, there's a split in the movement between some women of color and former march leader Vanessa Wruble, who says she feels she was forced out of the group's leadership in part because she is Jewish. The rift has gotten more public exposure after a recent story in The New York Times.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with women on both sides of the divide in a two-part conversation: Today, we speak with Wruble (@vanessawruble), who has formed a new group to support women activists called March On. On Thursday, we'll hear from Tamika Mallory (@TamikaDMallory), co-president of the Women's March.

Here & Now received this statement from the Women's March organization in response to Wruble's allegations: